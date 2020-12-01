Nursing home has infected employee
Hampshire County has recorded its 4th death from COVID-19.
The Health Department announced Tuesday morning that a 74-year-old man has died from the virus, but gave no other details.
At about the same time, the Health Department said that an employee of Hampshire Center, the nursing home on Sunrise Summit, has tested positive for the disease.
Since the occurrence is related to a group care facility, the state classifies it asn an outbreak. Both employees and residents are being tested.
