Adventist
Seventh Day Adventist – Sat. 10 & 11 a.m.; Grassy Lick Rd., Pastor Heroes Sical 304-703-9747
Assembly of God Mtn View Assembly of God – Cooper Mtn. worship 10, 6, Wed. 6:30, 304-856-3514, Pastor Steve Landis
Lighthouse Assembly of God – 31/2 miles south of Paw Paw
Springfield Assembly of God – Springfield, 304-822-5759 • Worship times Sunday 9:30 a.m. & 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday 6:30 p.m.
Romney Assembly of God – SS 9:45; Worship 10:45, 6:30; DivorceCare Wed. 6:30; 304-822-4263, ww.romneyassembly.org
Kirby Assembly of God – 8900 Ford Hill Rd., Rio, WV, Pastor Jed Metzler, Sun. Morn. 10-11:30 a.m., Sun. Eve. 6-7:30 p.m., 304-496-8363
Augusta Assembly of God – 304-496-8466. S.S. 10, worship 11, Sun. 6 p.m., Wed. 7 p.m.,
Green Spring Assembly of God – Green Spring
Community Bible Assembly of God – Off Rt. 28, Poland Rd. S.S. 10 a.m., Sun. evening 6.
Baptist
n Fox’s Hollow Baptist – Fox’s Hollow Rd., 5 miles west of Romney
n First Baptist – Water St., Ft. Ashby
n Heritage Baptist – Capon Springs Rd., Capon Springs
n Berean Independent Baptist – Dan’s Run Road, Fort Ashby
n Faith Bible Baptist – Smokey Hollow Rd., Capon Bridge
n Little Capon Baptist – 1 mi. N. of Rt. 50 on Little Capon Rd. Near Shanks
n Zoar Baptist – Ford Hill Road, Augusta, S.S. 10 a.m. Wor. 11 a.m.
n Mt. Bethel Primitive Baptist – Three Churches
n New Day Baptist – Sun. School – 10; Wor. 11, Tues. Bible Study 6:30 p.m.
n Union Primitive Baptist – Augusta
n Grace Valley Baptist – Romney, Independent Fundamental, Rt. 28 N. & Parsons Ave.
n Bethel Baptist – Kirby S.S. 10 a.m., Worship Svc., 11 a.m. Pastor John Vetter
n First Baptist – Romney, 325 W. Main St. 304-822-3141, Sun. 9:45, 11, 7; Wed. 7
n Covenant Baptist – Rt. 50. S.S. 9:45 a.m., Sun. worship 11 a.m., Wed. Bible Study & Youth 7 p.m.
n Amazing Grace Baptist – CB Christian Church Rd.; Praise & worship, Sun. 6 p.m.
Brethren
n Bean Settlement Church Of The Brethren – Rock Oak, S.S. 10 a.m. worship Sun. 11 a.m. Pastor Burl Charlton
n Capon Chapel Covenant Brethren Church – Levels, Sun. School 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m.
n Kelley Chapel Church Of The Brethren – Purgitsville, worship 10 a.m. Sun. School 11 a.m., Pastor Denzil & Shirley Davis 304-496-8329
n Hanging Rock Church Of The Brethren – Rt. 50 East at Hanging Rock in Augusta. SS 10:15 a.m., Sun. Morn. wor. 11 a.m., Eve Fellowship 6 p.m., Wor. svc., 7 p.m. BS Tues. 7 p.m. Pastor Robert D. Combs Sr., 304-359-0652.
n Oak Grove Church Of The Brethren – 1.5 mi. N.E. of Levels. Sun. School 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m.
n Romney Church Of The Brethren – Parsons Ave., Romney, Sun. School 9:30 a.m., Morning worship 10:30 a.m.
n White Pine Church Of The Brethren – Purgitsville, SS 10 a.m.; worship every Sun. 11 a.m., Donald Judy 304-822-7842
n Tearcoat Covenant Brethren Church – SS 9:15 a.m.; Worship 10:30 a.m.; Wed. 7p.m.
Catholic
n Our Lady Of Grace – 299 School Street, Romney, Mass: Sun. 11 a.m., Tues. Noon, Fr. Thomas Anatharackal, 304-822-5561, www.ourladyofgraceromneywv.org
n Annunciation Of Our Lord – Fort Ashby, Sat. 4:30 p.m. Sun. 9 a.m.
Christian
n Mt. Union Christian – Rt. 29, Slanesville, Wor. 9 a.m., SS 10:15 a.m. 304-496-9808
n Delray Christian – Min. Dave Atzenweiler, S.S. 9 a.m., wor. 10 a.m. & 6:30 p.m., BS Wed. 7 p.m. 304-496-7230
n Sandy Ridge Christian – Capon Bridge
n Timber Ridge Christian – Christian Church Rd., High View, SS 10 a.m.; wor. 11 a.m.; 304-856-3658
n HOPE CHRISTIAN – 9 a.m. SS & wor. and 10 a.m. wor.; & Wed. 7 p.m., 304-496-7775
Church of Christ
n Delray Church of Christ– Rt. 29, 7 mi. S. of Rt. 50. Sun: 10:30, 7 p.m. Wed. 7 p.m.
n Romney Church Of Christ – 293 N. High St., Romney; BS Sun. 9:45 a.m., Wor. 10:45 a.m., BS 11:45 a.m., BS Wed. 5:30 p.m., Dan Lynch 304-813-7452
n Good Shepherd Church Of Christ – Capon Bridge; Sun. S.S. 10 a.m., wor. 11 a.m., Wed. 7 p.m., Pastor Jack Wardrope 304-856-3987
n Zion Church of Christ – Hoy, WV, Wor. 9:30 a.m., SS 10:30, 304-496-8075
Latter-Day Saints
n Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Rt. 50, Sun. Sacrament meeting at 10-11 a.m., SS/RS/EQ meeting 11 a.m. - noon
Church of God
n Romney Church Of God – SS 10 a.m.; wor. 11 a.m.; Sun. & Wed. 5:30 p.m.
n Paw Paw Church Of God – Rt. 29 304-703-6396 Matt Shrout S.S. 10 a.m., Wor. 11 a.m.; Sun. 5 p.m.
Episcopal
n St. Stephen’s episcopal – 310 E. Main, Romney. 9 a.m.; H. Eucharist Come on in or call 304-496-9145
Lutheran
n Ebenezer Lutheran – Rio, worship 9, S.S. 10:15, 304-490-9281
n Fairview Lutheran – Capon Bridge, wor. 9, S.S. 10:15, 304-490-9281
n Hebron Lutheran – S. of Yellow Spring on Rt. 259, wor. 11, 304-490-9281
n St. Peters Lutheran – Wardensville, worship 11, 304-490-9281
Mennonite
n Slanesville Community Mennonite – Slanesville Pike, Pastor Dan Stoltzfus
Nazarene
n Romney Church of the Nazarene – 339 Elk Place. S.S. 9:45, worship 10:45, Childrens church 11, Wed. Bible Study 10 a.m., 304-822-5412.
Non-Denominational
n Malick family life center – 175 Hoy Rd., Augusta, WV. Guest Speakers 7 p.m., Sat. Pastors Brenda & Robert Combs. 304-359-0728 or 304-359-0652
n The Outdoor Church – 1,2,3 Sun. 5:30 p.m., Call ahead for location, 4th Adventure Weekend 304-496-7612
n Mtn. View Community Church – Purgitsville; Pastor Andy Sions, 304-538-6185
n Woodrow Union – Paw Paw, 304-947-7585 S.S. 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m.
n God’s Pavilion – Rio – Pastor Lewis Paugh, 304-897-6273, Sun. Eve., 6 p.m.
n Paw Paw Christian Center – Winchester St., Paw Paw – Pastor Frank & Linda Lambert, SS,10 a.m.; Church, 11 a.m.; Thurs. B.S. 7 p.m.
n RBO OUtreach Ministry - SS: 10 a.m., Wor.: 11 a.m., Pastor James Hott, Augusta Fairgrounds in the Ruritan building, 803-287-5769
n Landmark Holiness Tabernacle - Sun.: 10:30 a.m., 6:30 p.m.; Wed. 7 p.m., Youth Pastor Chad Everett. Pastor Wendell Everett, 304-289-6095
n St. Peter Church of God and True Holiness – Paw Paw, Wed. 7:30; Sun. 11 & 7:30; 304-947-5545
n Community Fellowship – Points, S.S. 10 a.m., worship 11 a.m., B.S. Wed. 7 p.m., children’s Sun. morn. & Wed. Eve., 304-492-5224
n Behold the Lamb Ministries – Delray Rd. 1 mi. off Rt. 50, Sun. 11 a.m., Fri. 6 p.m., Pastor Betty Better 304-676-9272
n Evangel Holiness –
Rev. Kenneth Powers, Jr., 540-771-0177, 55 Rannels Acres, Romney, S.S. 10 a.m., worship 6:30 p.m., Wed. 7 p.m
n Christ Community – Rt. 50, W. of Augusta; 304-496-8566, Sr. Pas. Don Kesner, Adult & Children’s Sun. Wor. 10:30 a.m., Wed. Services 6:30 p.m.
n God’s Word Fellowship – Rt. 50 W. of Romney, Indian Heights Rd., worship 10 & SS 11 a.m., Pastor David Simmons
n Cornerstone Community – Rt. 28, Springfield, Pastor Phill Smith • 304-822-6074
n Safe haven Tabernacle - Sun.: 10 a.m., 6 p.m., 125 N. Charlevoix Pl., Romney, WV, Pastor Bob Jeffreys, 304-496-8237
n The Gathering Room - SS: 10 a.m., Wor. 11 a.m., 115 Birch Street, Capon Bridge
n Capon Bridge Christian – wor. 9:30 a.m., S.S. 10:45 a.m., Wed. BS 7 p.m.
n Living Waters of Capon Bridge – Sun.: 10 a.m., 155 Capon School St., Capon Bridge, on Facebook
n Healing Waters Biker church – Capon Bridge American Legion, 484 Cold Stream Rd., 10:30 a.m. Sunday. All welcome. Call Chief, 681-296-9353.
Pentecostal
n U.P.C. Apostolic Tabernacle – Sunday 10, Sunday Eve. 6, Thur. 7:30 Robert Fazzalore, 304-813-1708
Presbyterian
n Romney Presbyterian – W. Rosemary Ln. SS 9:45, Wor: 11, St. Luke’s Chapel, River Rd. www.romneypresbyterianchurch.org.
n Springfield Presbyterian – Rt. 28, Springfield, Linda Reece, CLP worship 9:30 a.m. www.potomacpresby.net
n Slanesville Presbyterian – Michele Elliott CLP, Sun. wor. 11 a.m.; Sun. School 10 a.m., www.slanesvillepres.org
n Bloomery Presbyterian – Bible Study 9 a.m., Worship service 10 a.m., 304-856-3814, David Omps, Pastor
n Burlington Presbyterian – Pat- terson Ck. Rd., Linda Reece, CPL, worship 11 a.m. www.potomacpresby.net
United Methodist
n Capon Bridge Charge – Pastor Alanna McGuinn. 5th Sunday check Facebook page. Capon Bridge, Rt. 50, Cold Stream Road. SS, 10 a.m.; wor., 11 a.m.,childrens church during wor. Central, Rt. 50, Timber Mountain Rd., Loom, wor. 9:30 a.m. Coffee hr, 1st Sun.; Children’s Church during wor. North River Mills, Cold Stream Rd., Sun. 1 p.m. Capon Chapel, Sun. 1 p.m., Christian Church Rd.
n Mill Creek Valley Charge – Rev. Wade Sirk. Marvin Chapel and Mt. Olive
n Augusta Charge – Rev. Shirley Reed. Augusta, Sun. School 10 a.m. Wor.: 11; Hott’s Chapel, Kirby – Wor. 9 a.m. S.S. 10 a.m. Handicap accessible. Mt. Zion – Wor. 10 a.m.; S.S 11 a.m.
n Bethel Hill Charge – Pastor Ted Heckert, Bethel, 10:30 a.m. Island Hill, 9 a.m.
n Cacapon Charge – Pastor Greg Hicks Pastor Shiloh, 10:15 a.m. Willow Chapel, 9 a.m. Bethel, 11:30 a.m.
n Hampshire Charge – Pastor Steve Davis, 304-492-5934. Levels, 11 a.m. Salem, 9 a.m. Wesley Chapel, 10 a.m.
n Forest Glen – Ann Merkel/St. Paul’s Charge – Forest Glen, wor. 9 a.m. St. Paul’s, SS – 10 a.m., wor.11 a.m.
n First United Methodist – 49 N. High St., Romney. Wor: Sun. 9:55 a.m., S.S. 11 a.m. Mt. Pisgah, Ser. 11 a.m.
n Ebenezer/Springfield Charge – Pastor Lucinda Davis. Ebenezer, 9:45 a.m., S.S 11 a.m. Springfield, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.