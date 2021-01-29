Young love

(Above) Missy and Jason Arnold in 2018; (Below) Greg and Lisa Rinnker in May 1982.

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it and we need your photos now to celebrate it.

The Hampshire Review is looking for pictures from the early days of your romance — whether you’ve been together a few months or 60 years.

Find that photo and send it to us along with some information like when the photo was taken, who’s in it, where you’re from and how long you’ve been together.

We’ll spotlight your budding romance in the Feb. 10 edition, just before Valentine’s Day.

But, hurry. The deadline to have it in our hands is 4 p.m. Thursday (Feb. 4).

Your picture and information can be emailed to news@hampshirereview.com or dropped off at our office, at 74 W. Main St., Romney.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.