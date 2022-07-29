MAKING HEADLINES
Delegates vote to criminalize abortion
CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s Republican-dominated House of Delegates passed a sweeping abortion ban Wednesday that makes providing the procedure a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The measure, which now heads to the Senate for consideration, includes exceptions for victims of rape and incest, as well as for medical emergencies.
During hours of debate leading up to the 69-to-23 vote, the sound of screams and chants from protesters standing outside the chamber rang through the room. “Face us,” the crowd yelled.
“What’s ringing in my ears is not the noise of the people here,” said one of the bill’s supporters, Republican Del. Brandon Steele of Raleigh County. “It’s the cries of the unborn, tens of thousands of unborn children that are dead today.”
Have you seen Ben Lease?
A Romney man has been missing for 12 days and authorities are asking for help finding him.
Benny Justin Lease, 61, was last seen on July 16 in Romney, West Virginia State Police said today. Family reported him missing to the State Police on Tuesday.
Ben has often been seen around Romney mowing lawns and weed-eating or just walking around, Facebook friends say.
Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Cpl. M.M. Massie at the State Police’s Romney Detachment, 304-822-3561.
Tweets spur terrorism charges
A Romney man has been arrested for making terrorist threats on Twitter against elected officials over the abortion issue.
Michael Edward Herman, 35, was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon without incident by West Virginia State Police. He was stopped on U.S. 50 in the Augusta area.
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday that Herman tweeted threats to members of the Legislature and all law enforcement officers that advocate for an abortion ban.
The press release specifically names Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.
And don’t forget … Tonight’s MegaMillions jackpot has grown to $1.1 billion, the game’s 3rd-largest ever. If you take it in a lump sum it’s only around $425 million after taxes.
THIS WEEKEND
The final fair days
Hampshire County’s fair week is ending with a bang – today’s lineup at the Augusta fairgrounds includes the ever-popular truck and tractor pull and music by the Flashbacks, a Berkeley Springs-based band that’ll rock out with their covers of popular oldies.
On Saturday: The final day of the fair will bring a morning car show, a chainsaw competition and the mud bog. Dawn Rix will grace the stage Saturday evening to close out what has been a bustling, eventful week at the fair.
Admission on Friday is $5, and on Saturday, admission is free between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., but $5 after 4.
Also on Saturday: Creativity is king at The River House: join the fun with tie-dyeing and a table decorating contest – with prizes awaiting the winner. The Capon Bridge mainstay’s theme “Color Our World” will also be the theme of the contest.
Please bring your own item to dye and your own décor for the contest.
SPORTS
Fall sports start Monday
As the calendar turns from July to August, summer vacation for many student-athletes comes to an end as several sports at HHS begin practicing on Monday, Aug. 1.
The Review will be circulating practice fields to interview coaches and players for a fall sports round-up, which will be featured in next week’s paper.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Countdown to the classroom
Our annual back-to-school guide has all you need to know for Hampshire County’s school year.
We’ll also cover:
• The events surrounding next weekend’s West Virginia Peach Festival
• Romney’s push to enact 5 new home-rule ordinances
• How the 65th annual Hampshire County Fair fared
