CHARLESTON — Fifth-graders from Slanesville and Augusta came home Friday as state champions in West Virginia’s annual Social Studies Fair.
Jacob McNelis from Slanesville won the economics competition for his project, “The Dawn of Video Game Consoles.”
The team of Addisyn Pyles and Taiah Redman from Augusta won the state and local studies contest for their project “The Underground Railroad in West Virginia.”
Three other Hampshire County teams took a pair of 3rd places and an honorable mention at states.
Romney Elementary 5th-graders Braylon See and Landon Sirk finished 3rd in psychology for their project “Football Helmets Take Defense on Concussions.”
Springfield-Green Spring 4th-graders Brett Ritz, Evan Ritz and Hunter Fee were 3rd in world history for their “A History of Lego: Putting Together the Pieces.”
Romney Middle School 8th-graders Peyton Milleson and Jackson Frazer received an honorable mention in state and local studies for “On the Trail with the CCC in West Virginia.”
The Hampshire County students advanced to Charleston by virtue of winning the Eastern Panhandle regional social studies fair, after winning their categories in the county social studies fair before Christmas.
They were up against the winners of regional social studies fairs from across the state at the finals in Charleston. Competition was broken into individuals or groups in 9 different content areas at both the elementary and middle-high school levels.
The content areas were anthropology, sociology, psychology, state and local studies, U.S. history, world history, geography, political science and economics.
