The Hampshire County Farm Bureau has awarded 2 Hampshire High seniors the William “Bill” Vause Parker Scholarship for 2020. Scholarships in the amount of $250 were given to Brandon Davis and Lucas Moreland. Brandon is the son of Spencer and Angie Davis of High View. He plans to attend WVU in the fall, majoring in exercise physiology. Lucas is the son of Robbie and Lisa Moreland of Romney. He plans to attend Potomac State College in the fall majoring in agriculture and extension education. The Bill Parker family donated to the scholarships. o

