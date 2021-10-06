How mast production in this region compares to the 50-year average
PCT.
HARD MAST CHANGE
Beech +178
Walnut + 40
Yellow poplar + 31
Hickory + 20
Scarlet oak – 34
White oak – 36
Red/black oak – 40
Chestnut – 40
Scrub oak – 61
SOFT MAST
Hawthorne + 54
Crabapple + 33
Black cherry + 30
Grape + 23
Apple + 25
Greenbrier – 5
Blackberry – 9
Dogwood – 22
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.