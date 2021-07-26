MONDAY at the fair

2019's pageant winners, the Werner sisters

 Review Files

Let the festivities begin. Judging moves to mornings this year. The big event this evening is the Miss Hampshire County Fair and Outstanding Teen pageant.

Gates open at 4:30 p.m.

Admission is $5.

.

Here’s the schedule

10 a.m. - Rabbit Showmanship and judging

Followed by Goat showmanship and judging

4-8 p.m. – CEOS exhibits open each day

5-9 p.m. – 4-H and crop exhibits open each day

7 p.m. – Miss Hampshire County and Miss Hampshire County’s Outstanding Teen Pageant

Stage sponsor:  Valley Health

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.