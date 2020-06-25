POINTS — Five weeks of work on the Springfield Grade are expected to begin Friday, the Division of Highways says.
Traffic will be directed by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday-Friday during the project about a mile west of Points, where the Grade intersects with Jersey Mountain Road.
Expect significant delays, DOH says, or plan to take alternate routes. The repair work, as always, is dependent on weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.