It was about 7:00 p.m. on October 30, 2008. A group of four friends met up after school to discuss what they were doing on Halloween the next night. They had been friends ever since the first day of 5th grade; they now were all in 11th grade. There was the jock Mason, the brains Jennifer, the jokester Mya, and just Andrew. They always met up at their favorite place, the old park right on the outskirts of town. Twice a week they would meet there to just hang out and have fun. Whenever they were together, it was like the world didn’t matter as long as they could have fun.
One day, Andrew brought up the idea to go to the old abandoned mansion in the back of the woods. He had been wanting to do it for years and he hoped that his friends would too. At first, there was some hesitancy. The last person to go in the house never came back. Jennifer thought it wasn’t a good idea at all, but after Andrew begged her, she gave in and slowly everyone did too. They decided that they would meet at the park at tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. to adventure into the house. The friends went their separate ways to go get a nice rest before tomorrow night, Halloween night.
The next day at school, their stomachs were in knots. Nerves and uneasiness over what was to come that night stayed with them all day. As the school day ended, they all went home to get ready for their nightly adventure. As dusk fell, the friends returned to the park to begin exploring the secret mansion. Dressed in warm clothes, flashlights, candles, and matches in hand, they began to walk. Mason jokingly brought some garlic, in case they encountered the vampires that had “supposedly” been locked away inside the house. Around 8:30 p.m. they had arrived at the old wooden mansion. They began to walk up the grassy trail to the front door when suddenly, they heard a loud screeching sound. They all screamed and fell into a ball to the ground. Mya laughed and said “It was a bird,” as it landed on a leafless, old tree. They all started to laugh and began to walk back towards the door.
Andrew tried the door and it opened. They all peered through the crack of the door, in fear of what they might see, but it was useless as it was pitch black inside. They pushed the door open and the light of the moon showed the large staircase. They crept into the house and turned their flashlights on. The sudden light revealed spider webs, plum purple walls and olive-green rugs going through each room. To the right appeared to be a living room, with a piano and couches with dusty white sheets covering each item. To the left was a dining room. The table had plates that were neatly stacked and placed at each seat. It was as if the house was lived in, other than the dust and spider webs all over the house. Through the dining room was another doorway that led to the kitchen. As they peered through the downstairs, they decided to go upstairs to explore more. As they climbed the stairs, they noticed two doors on each side of the hall. At the end of the hall was a room that had piles of junk and antiques piled into it. As they finished exploring the rooms of the house, they began to light the candles and put them throughout the house. They decided to stay there for a bit to play games and look around some more, as it seemed to be harmless.
They gathered in the living room and began to tell little ghost stories to make each other laugh. As they were laughing and having a good time, they started to notice a laugh that wasn’t any of theirs. It had a deep and dark echo kind of laugh, and it sounded as if it was coming from the house. They all tried to ignore the laugh, pretending it was just in their minds. Then all of a sudden, they heard the piano from across the room start to play, going lower and lower each time. They all got quiet and huddled close to each other. Suddenly, a creepy voice, similar to the laughing voice, started to speak. The creepy voice spoke, “You have until the song the piano plays comes to an end to leave! Seek the clues in the cluttered rooms upstairs at the end of the hall or never leave!” Then all of a sudden, the group heard the click of the door locking and the latches on the windows latch. They panicked and tried to find a way out, but there was no use.
They had to obey the voice and follow the clues to get out.
They ran up the stairs to the cluttered room. As they climbed the stairs, the piano grew louder and louder. It grew so loud that they couldn’t hear their own thoughts. They ran into the cluttered room and immediately began searching for clues. Jennifer took charge and did most of the work, as the others listened to her and helped. They had figured out and found most of the clues, but the last one seemed impossible. They became more frightened and angrier as each minute pressed on, the pounding piano music fueling their anger. For the first time in their friendship, the four began to yell at each other. They argued, blaming each other, first towards Andrew for wanting them to come to the mansion in the first place. Mya broke the fighting and said, “We can’t do this if we’re fighting! We just need to try and work together to get out of here!” Realizing that they needed to work together to get out of here, they hugged each other. As they did this, Jennifer looked up and the last clue was right in front of them. The final clue was a riddle. It read: “What costs nothing but is worth everything?” They looked at each other and knew the answer. “Friendship!” they all yelled. As they yelled their answer, the sound of the doors opening and windows unlocking rang through the house. They were so happy and began to bolt from the house, leaving everything they brought behind. As they ran, the piano stopped playing, the candles went out, and the door slammed behind them.
The next morning, they met back at the park and talked about what happened. They questioned whether it was staged by someone, because nothing happened to them. Andrew wanted to go back to get the stuff they left, but the others convinced him to wait until next Halloween. The friends made a pact that they would go back to the house next Halloween. They all quietly looked up to house in the distance. In the silence, they looked at each other and back at the hill, pondering the same question to themselves...what’s going to happen next?
