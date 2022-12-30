MAKING HEADLINES
Make good use of your old Christmas tree
Christmas might be over, but don’t throw out your old tree. The WVDNR will be collecting these old trees after the holidays.
DNR fish biologists use these old trees to provide fish habitat in lakes and small impoundments. The Christmas trees are tied to weights and submerged in lakes where fish cover is scarce. This type of cover provides fish with hiding places and works as fish attractants for anglers to target.
Full Christmas trees – no clippings, please – may be dropped off at the District 2 DNR office at 1 Depot Street in Romney. You can simply place them in the grassy edge to the right of the driveway entrance. Please remove tinsel and other synthetic decorations before dropping them off.
If you have any questions or want additional information, feel free to contact Brandon Keplinger, district fish biologist, at 304-822-3551.
Driving drunk is never a good idea
If you are drinking this weekend, make sure you have a plan to get home that doesn’t involve driving drunk. Whether that’s designating one of your friends as a sober driver, carpooling with other folks, or electing to be the designated driver yourself, stay safe on the roads this weekend.
It’s not just driving drunk that is dangerous: driving hungover can be just as risky, reported AAA. On the coattails of New Year’s, keep in mind that driving under the influence is a bad idea year round.
After a night of drinking, many people still have alcohol in their blood, and they often wake up tired and disoriented. Taking the time to sober up could save a life.
The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism says hangover symptoms peak when the blood alcohol concentration in the body returns to near zero. It can take between 75-90 minutes or longer for the body to eliminate the alcohol in 1 standard-sized drink.
The only thing that will sober someone up is time.
THIS WEEKEND
Welcoming the new year
Crystal Valley Restaurant & Saloon will host “A Night Under the Stars” from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Saturday, New Year’s Eve.
The New Year’s Eve bash will feature live music performed by Cody Clayton Eagle from 7–10 p.m. Matt Clower will DJ for the rest of the evening, 7 p.m.-1 a.m., and will take music requests. The restaurant kitchen is open until 8 p.m. The saloon kitchen is open until 9.p. There is a $5 cover at the door.
Also on Saturday: There will be a New Year’s Eve masquerade party at the Bottling Works in Romney from 7 p.m.-1 a.m. A $25 ticket will include entry, entertainment, food and beverages. All proceeds from this event will go towards the Hampshire County Backpack Drive 2023. Only 150 tickets will be sold, so check out the New Year’s Eve Masquerade Party Facebook page if you want to groove into 2023 with friends and fun.
SPORTS
Max Horz day 1 results
Hampshire scored 35 points on day 1 of the Max Horz Invitational hosted by Berkeley Springs. The Trojans will take the mat again tomorrow morning, Fri. Dec. 30. at 10 a.m. Hampshire is currently 14th out of 17 teams.
Trojans beat Polar Bears 48-42
After a long break the Hampshire girls (3-4) knocked off Fairmont Senior on Wednesday in Fairmont 48-32. HHS has a home game today, Fri. Dec. 30 on Sunrise Summit at 1:30 p.m. against Spring Mills.
Hampshire beats Brooke
The boy cagers beat Brooke 46-38 to improve to 4-3 on the season. Hampshire advances to the championship game of the Holiday Tournament.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Ringing in 2023
Our questions, hopes and more as we barrel into the new year
We’ll also cover:
• The 7th annual Great Hampshire County Trivia Quiz – see just how much you know about this place we call home
• The next installment in our series that digs into the broadband expansion here
• The Review’s “Spirit of Hampshire” – who inspired us the most during 2022
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
