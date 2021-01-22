MAKING HEADLINES
Jackpot fever sweeps highlands
One epic lottery jackpot was won in nearby Lonaconing, Md., Wednesday night and an even bigger one is being drawn tonight.
The 4th-biggest lottery jackpot in history is going to someone who purchased the ticket at the Coney Market in Lonaconing. .
The $731.1 million jackpot drawing Wednesday night had winning numbers of 40-53-60-68-69 and a Powerball of 22.
Tonight, the jackpot for Mega-Millions is approaching $1 billion.
The prize amount is set at $970 million
Covid cases creep up again
The number of active Covid-19 cases in Hampshire County rose to 117 Wednesday afternoon — back above the 100 mark, but still well below the 200-plus of recent weeks.
The County Health Department said 25 new cases were reported Wednesday. Four people were hospitalized with the virus Wednesday.
Back-to-school rules draw opposition
Three of West Virginia’s 55 counties have yet to comply with state Department of Education rules sending kids back to the classroom.
And the unions that represent nearly all of West Virginia’s teachers both filed suit this week asking judges to keep the state from forcing classrooms open before all staff can be vaccinated.
An emergency meeting of the State Board of Education on Wednesday looked at ways it could force Gilmer, Marion and Taylor counties to put students back in school. The board will meet again Tuesday, possibly initiating penalties if the 3 counties are still out of compliance.
The West Virginia Education Association and American Federation of Teachers both are arguing that teachers need to get both doses of the vaccine and have time for the shots to reach effectiveness before returning to the classroom.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Big screen drug treatment
A new documentary looks at small-town drug problems — including Romney
We’ll also cover:
• The Development Authority’s slow march to turning over the old hospital property to the schools
• Tuesday’s County Commission meeting
• A tribute to the Cacapon’s history
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
