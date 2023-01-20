MAKING HEADLINES
Tax ‘tsunami’ passes House, heads to Senate
CHARLESTON — Personal income tax was on the chopping block this week in the House of Delegates, as the Republican-dominated body passed a historic 50 percent reduction of West Virginia personal income tax Wednesday.
This reduction followed the rejection of a plan from the Democrat minority that would have completely eliminated the tax for the lowest earners in the state.
The bill – proposed by Gov. Jim Justice – passed the House 94 to 2, with four members not voting. It will now head over to the Senate, where the legislative leadership has clashed with the governor over proposals to cut taxes for nearly two years.
“There is no better incentive than this. Period,” Justice said. “I encourage the Senate to expediently vote in favor as well.”
The plan would cut personal income tax across income brackets incrementally over the course of three years: 30 percent the first year, then an additional 10 percent each year after that.
Justice has described the plan as a “West Virginia tsunami,” and a first step toward eliminating the state’s personal income tax altogether.
The Democrats’ plan would have cut the tax completely for earners who make less than $80,000 a year – 72 percent of the state’s residents, lawmakers said. People who make more than $80,000 would continue to pay personal income taxes at the current rate of 6.5 percent.
For more details on the reduction and the state of personal income tax in West Virginia, see next week’s Review.
So this is love: Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and we want your help to celebrate it.
The Hampshire Review is looking for pictures from the early days of your romance — whether you’ve been together a few months or 60 years.
Find that photo and send it to us along with some information like when the photo was taken, who’s in it, where you’re from and how long you’ve been together.
We’ll spotlight your budding romance in the Feb. 8 edition, just before Valentine’s Day.
The photos and information can be emailed to news@hampshirereview.com, mailed to P.O. Box 1036, Romney, WV, 26757 or dropped off at our office, at 74 W. Main St., Romney.
We need the photo and information in hand by the close of business on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Coming together for the community: two benefits this weekend
Lead the weekend off with the monthly local favorite: Old Time Jam at The River House from 6 to 9 p.m. Tune in or sit back and socialize. Whether enjoying a slow or fast jam, the liveliness of the folks around will turn those dull winter blues into a joyous time.
Drinks and snacks are available for purchase at The River House café.
Also on Friday: Hampshire County Parks and Recreation is sponsoring its BINGO event at the Conference Center at Hampshire Park from 6 to 9 p.m. Burgers, hot dogs, and other tasty treats will be available at the Conference Center before and during the games.
A book of 16 game cards is $15; the second book of 16 game cards is $10. Payouts are based on the number of payouts. HC Parks and Rec also features other games of chance, including “The Joker’s Wild,” in which two winners can choose a card with a chance to win a jackpot of $875 that will grow each week that the winning card isn’t chosen.
On Saturday: Springfield Assembly of God will be hosting a spaghetti meal and auction for Missy Nixon at 4. The benefit will help Nixon, a former teacher from Slanesville Elementary School, to pay for medical bills from her HLH diagnosis. The auction will be from 5 to 7 p.m. The snow date is Jan. 28.
Also on Saturday: Tapestry Cello Ensemble will play “warm mid-winter melodies” at The River House from 7 to 9 p.m. Tapestry members have performed in many international music centers. They will sink into folk favorites this evening as folks gather around with a beer or a dandelion chai in hand.
On Sunday: a benefit luncheon and silent auction for Fire Chief Gerald Brill will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brill was recently diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that accumulates in the bone marrow and crowds out healthy blood cells.
Brill has been helping the community as a fireman since 1986 and has been Fire Chief since 1991. Support a local hero during January’s Fire Fighter Cancer Awareness month.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Tigers and Black Bears battle back-to-back
On a foggy Thursday evening in Romney, WVSDB hosted Union for a pair of girls and boys basketball games. In the girls game, the Black Bears held a 12-11 advantage at intermission, but Union tossed in 20 points in the second half to win 31-17.
The Union boys played pesky defense, which helped them defeat WVSDB 48-14.
Trojans throttle Petersburg 49-32
Hampshire avenged their three-point loss to Petersburg in early December with a decisive 49-32 victory in Grant County on Thursday night. Hannah Ault led HHS with 15 points and Izzy Blomquist scored 13. Liz Pryor was a force down low notching 11 points and 6 blocks.
Also: Indians coming to town: HHS boys basketball vs. Berkeley Springs tonight at 7:30 p.m. on Sunrise Summit.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
What’s in a name?
The school board’s decision regarding the names of the three new elementary schools
We’ll also cover:
• The timeline on returning the displaced Unity residents to their homes
• How we died: a look at the biggest causes of death for citizens here in 2022
• What to mark your calendar for in February
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.