Romney, WV (26757)

Today

Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.