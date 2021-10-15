MAKING HEADLINES
Hampshire woman pleads guilty
ELKINS — A Three Churches woman has pled guilty to drug distribution charges.
Forty-two-year-old Jennifer Ann Howell, also known as Jennifer Jefferson, admitted to her role during a federal court proceeding Thursday.
Howell pled guilty to a count of aiding and abetting distribution of methamphetamine. Charges say she sold meth in October 2018 in Hardy County.
She faces 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
Covid update: Hampshire County slipped back into red territory Thursday on the state’s 5-color tracking map for Covid-19 cases.
The county reported 11 new cases Thursday after racking up 31 new cases Wednesday. Seven residents aree hospitalized.
Also: Social Security recipients will see a 5.9% increase in their checks starting in January, the biggest increase in 4 decades.
THIS WEEKEND
Double the benefits Sunday
Benefits for a pair with medical issues and for an area arts effort are on tap Sunday.
• At the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta, folks can see a car-truck-motorcycle show, bid in a silent auction, feast on funnel cakes and other goodies, hear music and play cornhole — all to raise funds for Brian “Skeeter” Sowers and Tommy Wilfong.
It runs from 1 to 5, sponsored by the Slanesville and Augusta Ruritans.
• In Rada, indulge in Oktoberfest from noon to 7 at the Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm on Rada Road, off U.S. 220.
German-style food (brats and brew), dessert and spirits for those old enough to imbibe are all on tap and a polka band from Annapolis, Md., the Polka Terps, will provide live music.
Proceeds will benefit Keyser’s Indie on Main Charitable Trust.
SPORTS
Gridders travel to Berkeley Springs
Coming off a decisive victory over Petersburg, 3-3 Hampshire heads east this evening to play at 2-4 Berkeley Springs.
The most recent WVSSAC playoff rankings have the Trojans No. 21 overall in class AAA. A win over the Indians is needed to keep playoff hopes alive. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Spikers prevail on senior night
After dropping the 1st set, the Trojans battled back to knock off sectional rival Jefferson Thursday night 3-2 (23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13).
The win improves Hampshire's season record to 9-6. Prior to the contest, seniors Amelia Hicks, Madison Mathias, Callie Simmons and Emi Smith were honored for their contributions to the program.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Some heady haunts
We capture some of Hampshire County’s spine-tingling headstones
We’ll also cover:
• Redistricting’s final shape in West Virginia
• Art for sale at The River House’s marketplace
• Winterfest plans firming up in Romney
