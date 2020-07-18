Almost a week after 14-year-old Jonathan Adams disappeared from Golden Acres, human remains were found Saturday in a nearby shallow grave.
The body is believed to be that of the teen, pending positive identification in an autopsy by the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s office in Charleston. The remains were discovered around 11:20 a.m., Hampshire County Sheriff John Alkire reported Saturday afternoon.
The grave was in a heavily wooded area that was difficult to access because of heavy undergrowth.
He said authorities have developed a suspect in the death. He also reported that a 16-year-old relative has been charged with burglary.
Adams was last seen around 11 p.m. last Saturday and reported missing by his family Sunday morning. The 5-foot-6, 92-pounder had been living in the Golden Acres area, east of Augusta and north of U.S. 50 off North River Road, since March.
The FBI and nearby law enforcement agencies joined the search earlier this week. His parents offered a $10,000 reward for his safe return Tuesday and raised the sum to $20,000 Friday.
Alkire said the investigation is continuing into the circumstances surrounding the teen’s disappearance. Anyone who has information that can help the investigation can call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 304-822-3894.
