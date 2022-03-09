Record gas prices squeeze some more than others
The price posted at stations in Romney Tuesday morning was $4.19, just above the national average and a dime or better above the West Virginia average.
As of Tuesday morning, the cost of a gallon of gas in the U.S. was $4.17, AAA reported, up from $4.06 on Monday. A week earlier, the average cost was $3.60, and on Saturday it broke the $4 barrier for the 1st time since 2014.
The previous national high was $4.11, set on July 17, 2008.
The cost for diesel is also nearing the record of $4.84, which was also set in July 2008. The current price for a gallon of diesel is $4.75, over double what it was in October 2020.
Expect prices to go higher. The AP reported Tuesday that President Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports in reaction to that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
“If high gas prices is the only inconvenience to me in order to help tighten restrictions on Russia, I gladly pay it,” Kay Odom posted on the Review’s Facebook page. “As for how it affects my budget? Cutting out some of the overpriced junk food we like will take care of extra gas prices, and better our health.”
Douglas Pyles posted that the price hasn’t had an effect on him yet.
“We became used to paying bills online with the pandemic. Just schedule as many stops as possible in 1 trip,” he said.
Thomas Weaver had an even better solution for high gas prices.
“I'm just glad I bought my Prius before the pandemic,” he said. “Otherwise, the only effect on our household is we're cutting back on frivolous spending.”
Gas prices have been rising for about a year as the nation rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic, driving more than producers can supply. Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine only heightened the problem.
The national average rose 46.5 cents last week alone, the 2nd-largest weekly increase ever, behind a 49-cent surge the week of Sept. 3, 2005. Monday’s daily increase was 11 cents, AAA said.
West Virginia’s increase was even worse, 57.1 cents a gallon Sunday, but the state’s average of $3.91 a gallon was 15 cents below the national average.
Still, the price is high.
“I may have to stop going to physical therapy and stop visits with my grandkids,” Laura Mongold posted.
Added Kaycee Brett: “No eating out for us anymore.”
The price in West Virginia a year ago was $2.74, AAA said. Gasbuddy.com said the average passed $3 a gallon in May and has been generally rising since.
Around West Virginia, AAA showed a low of $3.78 in Huntington and Parkersburg Monday. AAA’s high was $3.96 in Martinsburg, but Romney was even higher.
The Energy Information Administration said gasoline demand rose last week to 8.74 million barrels a day from 8.64 million the week before.
Increasing oil prices play a leading role in pushing gas prices higher, AAA said. At the close of Monday’s formal trading session, West Texas Intermediate Crude, the benchmark oil price, increased to $119.40.
“Ultimately, the cost of everything that is transported on a truck is going to cost more,” Lucinda Lentz noted.
