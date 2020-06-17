1CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Board of Education voted unanimously last week to give interim state schools superintendent Clayton Burch the job on a permanent basis.
Burch was among three finalists interviewed last week. The others were Department of Education Associate Superintendent Kathy D’Antoni and Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess.
Superintendent Steve Paine stepped down in February to take care of a family member with a serious medical issue.
Burch previously served as an associate superintendent, an interim commerce secretary and acting secretary for the Department of Education and the Arts.
Fayette County hit hard by floods; emergency declared
2OAK HILL — Gov. Jim Justice has declared an emergency in a southern West Virginia county from severe flooding.
Thunderstorms caused floodwaters to rise in Fayette County on Sunday night, prompting Justice to issue the emergency declaration. Several roads in the county were destroyed or covered in water after more than 4 inches of rain fell.
Among the communities hit were Oak Hill, Scarbro, Minden, and Whipple. News outlets reported a shelter opened Sunday night in Oak Hill.
The governor’s declaration will allow the National Guard to respond to flood-damaged areas and free up other state resources.
Powerball ticket
winner wants to
remain anonymous
3CHARLESTON — The holder of a Powerball ticket worth more than $136 million has contacted the West Virginia lottery but doesn’t want their identity revealed, a lottery official said.
The ticket that was sold at a convenience store in Hinton was the only winning ticket in the country to match all six numbers drawn June 3.
Assistant lottery director Randy Burnside said the winner contacted the lottery but has not yet claimed the prize. The person wishes to remain anonymous, he said.
Once the prize is claimed, the winner can either take annual payments over 29 years or the cash option of $108 million.
It was the ninth grand-prize Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia and the first since 2010.
Among the other jackpot winners was Jack Whittaker, a West Virginia contractor who won a nearly $315 million Powerball jackpot in 2002. At the time it was the largest U.S. lottery jackpot won by a single ticket. Whittaker quickly fell victim to scandals, lawsuits and personal setbacks.
State receives over 35,000 fraudulent jobless claims this month
4CHARLESTON — West Virginia has received more than 35,000 fraudulent pandemic unemployment claims this month, officials said Friday.
Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia, which handles the unemployment applications, said many claims have been filed using stolen personal data or were sent in with knowingly incorrect information. He said the fraudulent claims are slowing the process of getting unemployment benefits out to West Virginians who have already been waiting weeks.
“It’s going to take a little longer, unfortunately, to process those claims which can cause a delay for folks who need those benefits and have been waiting for several weeks,’’ Adkins said, vowing criminal prosecutions for the false claims.
Federal figures released Thursday said more than 4,200 West Virginians filed for jobless aid last week. State officials have said they received 250,000 claims in about the last two-and-a-half months.
The filings come as Republican Gov. Jim Justice pushes forward with an aggressive plan to lift virus restrictions across the state.
Cabell County to have in-person
graduations this summer
5HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) _ Cabell County schools are moving ahead with plans to hold in-person graduation ceremonies this summer.
County officials said Huntington High School and Cabell Midland High School will have ceremonies later this month at Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Ryan Saxe, superintendent of Cabell County schools, said the plans have been approved by the state education department as well as local health officials.
“By utilizing Marshall University’s 38,227-seat outdoor stadium, we believe we can ensure the health and safety of our graduating seniors and their families while celebrating the culmination of a successful school career for the Class of 2020,’’ he said.
Officials said they will limit guests, ask people to wear face masks and admit people in a “strategic manner’’ to limit contact at entrances.
News outlets report Kanawha County is also planning to have in-person graduations.
Lee reelected as president of
public school
workers’ union
6CHARLESTON — Dale Lee has won a fifth term as president of the West Virginia Education Association union, defeating a challenger who received attention for his role in the statewide public school worker strike in 2018.
Lee, 62, taught for 22 years in Mercer County before first being elected union president in 2008. The union mostly represents public school workers. Lee said it includes more than 10,000 dues-paying members.
“It obviously feels good that people have the confidence in me and our leadership team to continue with what we’re doing,’’ Lee told the Charleston Gazette-Mail of his reelection. “We have a tough year ahead of us. A lot of things with this coronavirus, a lot of decisions have to be made.”
His challenger was Jay O’Neal, who has been a teacher at Kanawha County’s Stonewall Jackson Middle School for the past five years, media outlets reported.
O’Neal, 39, founded the “West Virginia Public Employees United’’ Facebook group, partly to unite workers. It became a tool for workers to push for strikes. He’s also part of the WV United Caucus, which ran a slate of candidates for leadership in the union this year.
All of them lost, including Nicole McCormick, a Mercer County teacher who sought the vice presidency. Wayne Spangler was reelected to that position.
Lee and Spangler won with about 60 percent of county union delegates’ votes, a WVEA release said. A proposed amendment to the union constitution to set term limits on officers failed, it said.
