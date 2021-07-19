WINCHESTER — Valley Health told its employees and affiliated physicians today (Monday, July 19) that the Covid-19 vaccine is now required.
The order takes effect immediately and requires staff to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1.
“We believe requiring our staff to take this step to stop the spread of the virus is the most responsible course of action,” said Valley Health President and CEO Mark Nantz.
Valley Health employs more than 250 people in Hampshire County between its hospital, wellness center, transportation service and home health care divisions. The system’s flagship hospital, Winchester Medical Center, provides employment for dozens more Hampshire County residents.
