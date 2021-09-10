MAKING HEADLINES
Covid getting worse faster
Hampshire County and West Virginia are seeing no let-up in cases of Covid-19.
On Wednesday 813 people across West Virginia were hospitalized with the virus. Two daily records were set — 252 West Virginians in intensive care and 132 on ventilators.
On Wednesday, the state has 68 school outbreaks in 31 counties with 10 schools and one entire county, Clay, closed.
Hampshire continues to hover near 120 new cases over a 7-day span. On Thursday, 42 of those were 20 or younger. Only 7 were over age 70.
• Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College is recommending all employees and students who show symptoms get tested for Covid. Anyone who has had the disease must produce a negative test result for the school to be able to set foot on campus.
Droescher loses dogs
The owner of the Love Shack Dog Rescue was told Thursday that she cannot keep 6 dogs she said were her own personal dogs, not rescues.
Judge Charles Carl turned down her appeal of a Magistrate Court ruling on April 16.
THIS WEEKEND
Arts fest kicks off with crafts, food
Musical performances begin Saturday at 10 a.m. on the lawn outside Taggart Hall for the 3rd annual Hampshire Highlands Arts and Music Festival. With performances all day, dance exhibitions, local food, craft vendors and fun for the entire family, you won’t want to miss this community event. St. Stephen’s Church will have its doors open Saturday afternoon with a stream of music offerings.
Also on Saturday: The 8th annual Veterans Appreciation Festival will be underway at the Capon Bridge fire hall, running from noon to 6 p.m. with music, food and a live auction. Proceeds benefit Hampshire County Veterans Foundation.
Also on Saturday: The 7th annual Hampshire Heritage Car Show will rev its engine, from noon until 3 p.m. in the Romney Cycles lot. Registration for the show is from 9 a.m. until the judging, which occurs at noon. The event boasts cornhole, door prizes and food by the Augusta Ruritan Club.
SPORTS
Trojans upset the Applecart
Hampshire’s boys soccer team threw a monstrous monkey off its back last night, defeating Musselman 3-1 in epic fashion.
The 2-goal victory marks the 1st win for coach Robby Hott over a Class AAA team from the Eastern Panhandle. Dom Strawn cashed in on a penalty kick in the 1st half to give HHS a 1-0 lead. Senior sniper Colin Hott buried 2 goals in the 2nd half to help the Trojans secure victory. Goalkeeper Mason Hott stopped 7 balls and allowed 1 goal. The Trojans are now 3-2-1 on the season.
Gridders welcome Spring Mills
The Trojans are looking for an outcome closer to 2019’s than 2020’s when they take on the Spring Mills Cardinals at 7 o’clock tonight at Rannells Field.
Hampshire pushed the Cardinals into overtime before the visitors won 28-21in 2019, in Coach Aaron Rule’s 1st season.
But Spring Mills rolled at home last year, 55-7. Behind its all-state signal-caller, senior Keon Padmore-Johnson. Junior Jameer Hunter will fill the void at QB, relying on his legs and strong arm to move the Cardinal offense.
“Spring Mills seems to just reload every year,” Rule said.
Spring Mills is 0-1 coming into the game after a big loss to Musselman. Hampshire is 1-1.
