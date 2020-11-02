Free testing for COVID-19 will be going on all week in Hampshire County, following a spike in new cases here last week.
Health Department Director Stephanie Shoemaker said testing could be key to keeping the county’s positivity rate low.
“If we can continue to do a high level of testing, if we’re getting get a significant amount of negatives, we stay at a decent positivity rate,” she said Friday.
Testing will be available at Hampshire Memorial Hospital on Sunrise Summit from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
Afternoon sessions will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Capon Bridge Elementary, 2-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Slanesville Ruritan, 1-6 p.m. Thursday at Capon Bridge Elementary again and 1-6 p.m. Friday at Augusta Elementary.
A Saturday session is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hampshire High School.
All the shot clinics are free to Hampshire County residents. Bring an ID and make sure anyone under 18 is accompanied by an adult. No insurance is required.
