MAKING HEADLINES
Matheny bound over to circuit court
The woman accused of running over a man, killing him, has been bound over to the circuit court.
Magistrate John Rohrbaugh ruled Wednesday afternoon that probable cause existed to charge Staci A. Matheny, 45, with 1st-degree murder.
Authorities have more than an hour of video and audio from the early morning of Sept. 12 that concluded with Matheny driving a Lexus Infiniti across the ditch that her boyfriend Rodney A. Stewart was lying in, causing the injuries he succumbed to about 5 hours later.
A grand jury will decide whether Matheny will be indicted. The next term of the grand jury meets Jan. 4.
Covid update: Hampshire County continued its week in orange status on the state’s 5-color tracking map for Covid-19. Nineteen new cases Wednesday kept the active caseload in the county at 68, with 4 people hospitalized.
Also: Mail is delivered today and post offices are open, but all other government offices are closed for Christmas. The post office is closed Saturday (and no mail delivery). The Review office is closed today too.
THIS WEEKEND
Gather and worship
Many churches in the area have candlelight services today for Christmas Eve. The ones we know for sure are:
• St. Stephen’s Episcopal, 310 E. Main St., Romney: 2 p.m.
• Living Waters of Capon Bridge, 155 Capon School St., 7 p.m.
• Romney Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
• Capon Chapel United Methodist, 7 p.m.
SPORTS
Flu cancels competitions
The Hampshire wrestling team was supposed to be competing over the past few days, however that wasn’t the case, as the flu knocked out the grapplers from the Max Horz Invitational in Berkeley Springs. The wrestling squad will be hosting the Hampshire Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28 starting at 10 a.m. The girl’s basketball team was also supposed to be in action on Wednesday however the game against Fort Hill was nixed due to illness on the Sentinel squad. Next up for HHS is the RCB tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 28, with a game against Elkins tipping off at 4 p.m.
Also: The Trojan swim team will be back in the pool at Brooke HS on Tuesday, Dec. 28. The meet is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Your season’s best
Whitetails and bears from this year’s hunts
We’ll also cover:
• How the burning questions of 2021 were answered
• The reduction in charges from a violent encounter in 2020
• A grant to bolster recycling in Hampshire County
