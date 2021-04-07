The rich get richer
Editor:
A hot topic in West Virginia is the reduction of the state income tax by the state legislature, prompted by Gov. Jim Justice The law makers are proposing to replace the WV income tax with increased sales tax on your everyday purchases. This would include food, soda, cigarettes, beer, wine and liquor. They also would like to tax services such as legal, computer, accounting, lottery tickets, advertising and gym memberships which many West Virginians use.
The problem I see with this is that lower income West Virginians pay very little income tax each year. If this law passes, the tax burden would be passed on to these folks through increased sales taxes, while being reduced for the more affluent.
Said simply, the main tax burden of the state will be moved from the folks who can afford to pay taxes to West Virginia citizens who cannot. If you remember, several years ago our state legislature decided to remove the food tax because it was a regressive tax, hurting the poor and forcing people to shop out of state. Now in 2021, the food tax is being reintroduced. One has to wonder why we are going backwards on this issue.
According to our governor, the reduced income tax will encourage people to move to West Virginia. This is a complex issue with many unknown possible outcomes and repercussions. Much time needs to be spent studying such an important and far-reaching change in our tax system
Now is the time to call, text or email your legislators and express your concerns.
Charlie Streisel, Augusta
