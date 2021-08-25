                        2020                2010

Hampshire         23,093             23,964

Mineral              26,938             28,212

Hardy                14,299             14,025

Grant                10,976             11,936

Morgan              17,063             17,541

Berkeley            122,071           104,169

Jefferson           57,701             53,498

 

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.