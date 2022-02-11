MAKING HEADLINES
Covid continues to level off here
Covid-19 cases are leveling off in Hampshire — so much so that the county dropped to gold status on the state’s 5-color tracking map Thursday.
Thursday evening the Hampshire County Health Department reported 19 new cases, bringing the active total to 57 with 3 hospitalized. No deaths have been reported in a week.
No injuries in bus bump
A minor bus accident turned into a momentary big fuss Thursday morning.
No students were injured in the incident at U.S. 50 and A.A. Rogers Road between Augusta and Cooper Mountain.
Transportation Director J.W. See said the substitute driver cut the corner too close, hitting a stop sign that busted out a window on the bus.
First responders were deployed from Augusta, Capon Bridge, Augusta, North River and Slanesville, along with ambulance crews from Augusta, Romney and the county service. Most were promptly cleared to return to station.
Also: West Virginia’s Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday afternoon.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
Kisses in Winter back in person
The Romney Rotary Club teams up with the Trojan Athletic Association to fundraise for youth sports in the Hampshire County. The live event and auction will be held Saturday night at the Bottling Works in Romney, and it’s $40 for a ticket or 2 tickets for $75. Contact a TAA member for a ticket.
Also on Saturday: The HHS Student Council and HOSA are hosting their 1st-ever winter formal at the high school from 7 to 10 p.m.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Fiesty Trojans come up short against undefeated Jefferson 68-57
Hampshire’s defense held the Cougars to just 5 points in the 1st quarter however Jefferson (14-0) exploded for 28 points in the 2nd and never looked back winning 68-57. Jenson Fields led HHS with 18 points while Ashton Haslacker scored 14. Next up for the Trojans (9-7) is a home game tonight against Berkeley Springs at 7:30 p.m.
On tap: The HHS girl’s basketball team will host Hedgesville at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Also: Ten-year NBA veteran Steve Francis will return to where his college career began, Allegany College of Maryland, for his alma maters 3 p.m. game Sunday against Niagara County Community College at the bob Kirk Arena.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
The latest look at our new schools
See how planning is going with the new West, Central and North Elementary Schools
We’ll also cover:
• Plans for the FFA Ham, Bacon and Egg sale
• Romney rolls out its Comprehensive Plan
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.