School’s start pushed back
School in West Virginia won’t start until after Labor Day, Gov. Jim Justice said this week.
He delayed the 1st day of school to Sept. 8 during his daily press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision came within hours of President Trump pushing all states to have students in classrooms at the start of school. The president threatened to withhold federal funding from states that don’t.
“I can assure you that I am not going to move until I am absolutely as sure as I can possibly be that our kids are going to be safe,” Justice said during today’s briefing.
His announcement came as West Virginia’s numbers for positives compared to overall testing, reproductive rate and hospitalizations surged.
