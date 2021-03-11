MAKING HEADLINES
Covid relief on the way
Funds from the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill that Congress passed this week will start flowing soon to Hampshire County.
President Biden signed the bill into law Thursday and checks to individuals should be headed to families by the end of the month.
Americans earning less than $75,000 ($150,000 for a married couple) will get checks for $1,400 each, plus $1,400 for each dependent child.
But those aren’t the only funds flowing. Each county and municipality will receive a check — half within 60 days and half in a year — based on their population. Agencies like the Potomac Valley Transit Authority and the Hampshire Committee on Aging are also in line for direct payments.
Covid battle: A 79-year-old man from Lehew is the latest Hampshire County resident to die from Covid-19.
The Health Department announced his death Wednesday night; he died in January, the 29th local victim of the pandemic.
Also: Set your clocks ahead an hour this weekend. Daylight saving time arrives at 2 a.m. Sunday … The school board meets Monday at 4 p.m. for employee hearings in the aftermath of reduction-in-force and transfer notifications; a regular board meeting follows at 6:30. Both are at the board office, 111 School St., Romney … Blessings of Hope will give away food boxes from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Hope Christian Church, Augusta. Recipients must present a ticket, which can be secured at eventbrite.com.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
SPORTS
Girls basketball stays perfect
The Trojan girls beat Moorefield 62-37 to improve to 4-0 on the young season. Liz Pryor posted the 1st double-double of her career, scoring 14 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
The boys basketball team played Thursday night against Frankfort.
Hampshire’s wrestlers fell to Frankfort and Martinsburg Tuesday night.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Meet the Trojans, Bobcats and Pioneers
Our annual winter sports preview finally appers with pictures, rosters, schedules and more
We’ll also cover:
• Grand jury indictments have been handed up in 54 cases.
• Hampshire County’s best young writers get their moment in the sun.
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.