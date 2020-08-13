A Keyser man and a teenager from Hampshire County were killed in a single-car accident Wednesday afternoon near Mount Storm that ejected the driver through the windshield.
Elijah Workman of Keyser was flown by Trooper 5 helicopter to Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown where he was being treated for his injuries.
Dead are Tucker Weed and “a juvenile companion” as reported by the Grant County Sheriff’s office. Other sources have identified her as a Hampshire High School student. The policy of sheriff’s offices and state police in West Virginia is to withhold the names of juveniles.
Grant County Chief Deputy S.L. Wratchford said Workman’s 1995 Toyota Tercel was probably speeding on Route 93 in Scherr near Dam Site 14 of Mount Storm Lake when it slid off the roadway, went airborne and flipped over before striking a tree, ejecting Workman through the windshield.
Both passengers — the juvenile in the front seat and Weed in back — were killed instantly, Wratchford said.
Assisting on the scene were Sheriff B.W. Ours, Sgt. K. Thorne and Senior Deputy J. Rohrbaugh of the Grant County Sheriff's office; Trooper Bailey of the West Virginia State Police, rescue squads from New Creek, Mount Storm, Maysville and Petersburg; with extrication by the Maysville and New Creek fire companies.
