Get your bluegrass on
The 13th annual South Branch Valley Bluegrass Festival kicks off Saturday at 11 a.m. at Wapocoma Campground in Romney. Bands from far and wide will hit the stage, while bluegrass fans can enjoy the tunes, the food and the sunshine – and the fireworks, of course.
It costs $5 to get in, and no pets, coolers or high-back chairs are allowed.
Jammin’ for Jesus
The Mountain Time Jesus Jam rolls into Capon Bridge tomorrow as well, beginning at 1 p.m. and featuring 7 musical acts that aim to unite the churches and the community.
This event is free to the public and will also feature a bounce house for the kids, while the Capon Bridge Fire Company handles food sales.
On Friday: Foodie Friday is back again just outside the Co-op in Romney this evening. The menu line-up will see deviled eggs, ribs, hummus, potato salad and so much more.
W.Va. legislator sentenced in Jan. 6 insurrection
A former West Virginia lawmaker who livestreamed himself on Facebook storming the U.S. Capitol and cheering on what he described as a “revolution” was sentenced Wednesday to 3 months in prison.
Derrick Evans, 37, pled guilty to a felony civil disorder charge. He told the judge that he regrets his actions every day and is a “good person who unfortunately was caught up in a moment.”
The Republican from Prichard in far western Wayne County, was sworn in as a member of the House of Delegates just weeks before the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that halted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory and left more than 100 police officers injured. Evans was arrested 2 days after the riot and promptly resigned his seat.
Covid update: Hampshire is still green in the state’s 5-color tracking system.
Looking ahead: School board meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday, considering the sale of John J. Cornwell School. The County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Trojans host 4th annual Coldwell Banker Classic
On Saturday, the Hampshire boys soccer squad will host the Coldwell Banker Classic at beautiful Rannells Field. The 1st contest of the round-robin tournament is scheduled for 8 a.m. with games being played throughout the day.
Hampshire welcomes teams from Keyser, Southern, Bishop Walsh, Preston and Berkeley Springs.
Also: The Hampshire County Little League All-stars are scheduled to play in Moorefield today at 5 p.m.
A sentencing for murder
What type of prison term will Austin Holmes-Evans face for the death of his cousin?
We’ll also cover:
• The “tiny house” phenomenon sweeping Hampshire
• Scenes from Saturday’s bluegrass fest
• HHS soccer tournament results
