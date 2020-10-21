• Polls are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Early voting ends next Saturday, Oct. 31.

• All early voting in the county takes place at the Courthouse in Romney.

• Enter the front door on Main Street. An attendant will greet you, ask you to use hand sanitizer and make sure you are wearing a mask.

• A handicapped-accessible entrance is marked on the side of the Courthouse off High Street.

• Voting takes place on the 2nd floor. Maintain social distancing while waiting.

• No political propaganda is allowed in the polling place. That includes (but isn’t limited to) facemasks, caps, buttons, stickers and T-shirts.

• State law prohibits selfies — of you or your ballot — in the polling place. 

