Unofficial local results in contested races; (i) = incumbent

NONPARTISAN

School Board

(25 of 25 precincts)

Jeff Stambler           799

Corena Mongold       933

Johnny Duncan        917

Kathy Jeffreys         1,187

Kim Poland             1,281

Clarke Morgret        897

Ed Morgan (i)          1,422

REPUBLICAN PRIMARY

County Commission

(25 of 25 precincts)

Brian Eglinger (i)        1,282

Cameron Bailey          1,024

Delegate, 88th District

(10 of 10 Hampshire precincts)

(9 of 9 Mineral precincts)

Rick Hillenbrand             793

Keith Funkhouser            792

Stephen Smoot               241

Austin Iman                   150

Delegate, 89th District

(15 of 15 Hampshire precincts)

(3 of 3 Morgan precincts)

Darren Thorne        971

Ruth Rowan (i)       927

Congress, 2nd District

(25 of 25 Hampshire precincts)

(791 total precincts in the 2nd District)

Alex J. Mooney (i)      1,818

David McKinley (i)        331

Others                         179

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

Congress, 2nd District

(25 of 25 Hampshire precincts)

(791 total precincts in the 2nd District)

Barry Lee Wendell     171

Angela Dwyer           487

