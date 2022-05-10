Unofficial local results in contested races; (i) = incumbent
NONPARTISAN
School Board
(25 of 25 precincts)
Jeff Stambler 799
Corena Mongold 933
Johnny Duncan 917
Kathy Jeffreys 1,187
Kim Poland 1,281
Clarke Morgret 897
Ed Morgan (i) 1,422
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
County Commission
(25 of 25 precincts)
Brian Eglinger (i) 1,282
Cameron Bailey 1,024
Delegate, 88th District
(10 of 10 Hampshire precincts)
(9 of 9 Mineral precincts)
Rick Hillenbrand 793
Keith Funkhouser 792
Stephen Smoot 241
Austin Iman 150
Delegate, 89th District
(15 of 15 Hampshire precincts)
(3 of 3 Morgan precincts)
Darren Thorne 971
Ruth Rowan (i) 927
Congress, 2nd District
(25 of 25 Hampshire precincts)
(791 total precincts in the 2nd District)
Alex J. Mooney (i) 1,818
David McKinley (i) 331
Others 179
DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
Congress, 2nd District
(25 of 25 Hampshire precincts)
(791 total precincts in the 2nd District)
Barry Lee Wendell 171
Angela Dwyer 487
