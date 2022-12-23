MAKING HEADLINES
Shanks fire results in total loss
SHANKS — A house fire in Shanks resulted in a total loss, less than 1 week before Christmas.
The structure was home to SuEllen Weasenforth, who owns Expressions Dance and Tumble in Romney, teaches dance there and works part-time at Romney Elementary School, as well as her husband John and her mother Susie.
None of them were home at the time of the fire, but their pet monkey, Ann, died in the blaze.
“She was our baby,” SuEllen said.
The fire drew crews from Augusta, Romney, Capon Bridge, North River Valley and Levels.
The cause of the fire was ruled as “undetermined” due to the extent of the damage to the structure, which sat on the south side of Route 50 in Shanks.
Closed up shop: County government buildings will be closed today for both inclement weather and in observation of the Christmas holiday. Monday is also the government holiday, and offices – including the Review – will be closed until Tuesday.
Jack Frost? While a white Christmas might still be up in the air, frigid temperatures are forecasted to settle in on Christmas Eve. Today, temps drop to lows hovering around 1 degree (brr!) with wind chill values as low as 20 below zero.
Christmas Eve arrives with highs around 14 degrees, with winds up to 20 miles per hour. Christmas Day will likely see highs around 20 degrees.
Also: Ol’ Saint Nick is packing up his sleigh and preparing for his Saturday night flight. If you’re interested in tracking his trip, the link to the NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker will be available tomorrow on the Hampshire Review website.
THIS WEEKEND
Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas from all of us over at the Review. We hope you have a safe and blessed holiday.
• Don’t forget – the Christmas Festival of Lights is still going strong (and bright) at Central Hampshire Park in Augusta. The display runs until Jan. 1, from 5:30 to 10 p.m. every evening.
Also: The Festival of Trees is still glowing on the Taggart Lawn along South High Street. Stop by to check out which organizations and businesses decorated a tree this year.
SPORTS
Campers late game upends Trojans 51-46
The 4th quarter has been unkind to the Hampshire cagers so far this season as costly turnovers and empty possessions plagued HHS down the stretch, allowing Allegany to rally for the comeback victory. The Campers trailed 44-36 with 5 minutes remaining but completed their 2nd-straight comeback to remain unbeaten. Easton Shanholtz and Jenson Fields led the Trojans with 16 points apiece. Hampshire (2-3) looks to pick up their 1st home win of the season against Grafton on Tuesday, Dec. 27, at 6:30 p.m.
Max Horz gets moved
Due to inclement weather, the Max Horz Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Berkeley Springs has been moved to Thursday, Dec. 29, and Friday, Dec. 30. Matches are scheduled to start around 10 a.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Wrapping up 2022
A look back at our top story of the year (vote for the biggest story on the Review website; scroll to the bottom of the homepage or check our Facebook page for a link)
We’ll also cover:
• Your best kills in the Review’s annual hunting section, “Your Season’s Best Whitetails & Bears,” sponsored by Just Pawn It in Capon Bridge.
• The folks we met and lost over the past year
• The current state of broadband expansion here – part 3 of our “Us, Online” series digging into the nitty-gritty details of getting Hampshire connected
