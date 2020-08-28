MAKING HEADLINES
Murder suspect stayed at Avalon
An Indiana man wanted in last weekend’s killing of the woman he lived with spent time at the Avalon Resort before his arrest.
The nudist resort’s employees “provided crucial assistance to law enforcement in the apprehension” of 43-year-old Cory Jones, a Facebook post said.
Jones was arrested by Allegany County, Md., police en route from the resort on Critton Owl Hollow Road to Cumberland.
Jones was wanted in the shooting death of Shanna Jones, 47, last Saturday in Jay County, Ind., on the Ohio border.
Also: Hampshire hasn’t had any new cases of COVID-19 reported since last Friday afternoon, when Health Director Stephanie Shoemaker reported 1 new case, bringing the count to 3 active, 1 probable and 90 total.
THIS WEEKEND
Party like it’s 1920
A 100th-anniversary celebration of women gaining the right to vote is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Indian Mound Cemetery in Romney.
The commemorative event will pay tribute to 3 state politicians buried in Indian Mound — Gov. John J. Cornwell, state Sen. Garnett K. Kump and Delegate J. Sloan Kuykendall, who all played a role in the suffrage amendment’s passage in West Virginia.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
On Saturday: The grassroots group that wants to gain control of the low-water Oldtown Bridge has a fundraiser at Green Spring Park. They’ll start serving hotdogs and sloppy Joes at noon, along with sides, until supplies run out. There will be a flea market too.
SPORTS
Back in action
The Hampshire Trojans take to the field tonight in Kingwood for a 7 p.m. scrimmage with Preston.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Tributes and prospects
Next week’s Hampshire Review is chock full of special coverage next week, including:
• Our annual tribute to Hometown Heroes — the 1st responders who keep us safe
• Our guide to all the fall sports kicking off at HHS and the 2 middle schools
• A look at the new reality of working from home, just in time for Labor Day.
