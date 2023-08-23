SUNRISE SUMMIT – The girls locker room received a facelift over the summer including new floors, cubbies, benches and a fresh coat of paint.
Hampshire girls basketball coach Jordan Richardson spearheaded the venture and was instrumental in making the vision come to fruition.
“First, I want to thank the Trojan Athletic Association for investing in our vision in providing a much deserved upgrade for our Lady Trojans,” said Richardson.
“This organization continues to assist in the strides Hampshire High School Athletics have, and will continue to take.”
It wasn’t just the TAA involved in overhauling the outdated locker room, but many volunteers including Richardson family members.
“I would like to thank Keith, David and Kane Richardson for the work on the floor and lockers,” said Richardson. “The many hours and hard work invested is so greatly valued and appreciated. As well as the painting done in a team effort by Lucie Richardson, Megan Fuller, Dani Richardson and Lainee Stewart.”
