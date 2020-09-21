Central Hampshire Public Service District’s water service on the western end of its territory was cut off this afternoon when a Department of Highways crew severed a line along U.S. 50 on the 3-lane climb between Romney and Mountain Top.
CHPSD General Manager James Hoffman said service at Mountain Top, Sunrise Summit and points east would be unaffected “as long as the tank stays full.”
A CHPSD crew is already working on a repair, Hoffman said.
Residents of the affected area will be under a boil advisory once water is restored until testing can be completed.
