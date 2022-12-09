MAKING HEADLINES
False threats around the state spur ‘heightened sense of awareness’
The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security is dealing with 19 hoax threats about school shootings and other violence on school property that they – and other law enforcement agencies – received Wednesday. These 19 threats came from 17 different counties around the state, and Hampshire County was not one of them.
The counties that received these false threats were Barbour, Berkeley, Cabell, Greenbrier, Hancock, Harrison, Jefferson, Kanawha, Marion, McDowell, Mercer, Monongalia, Ohio, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor and Wood.
None of these threats were credible, the Department of Homeland security confirmed Thursday morning, but the false reports prompted an all-call from Superintendent Jeff Pancione Wednesday evening.
Hampshire County didn’t receive any calls regarding these active shooter situations, he emphasized, encouraging students and staff to have “heightened sense of awareness,” limiting visitors and students out of class.
“In general, just being more conscious and aware of the situations around your schools,” he said. “Additionally, I am reminding all students and staff, if they see something suspicious, report it immediately.”
He added that a threat against the schools is a felony.
These false reports are an example of “swatting”– when someone contacts emergency services or 911 centers in an attempt to bring a large and armed law enforcement presence to a certain location. Tying up emergency services like this can be deadly, the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.
West Virginia has partnered with My Mobile Witness to implement a “see something, send something” reporting system that can be done through a smartphone. Download the free “See, Send” app and enter the appropriate information, and the app is ready for reporting. The user will be able to submit tips for “Crime/Suspicious Activity” and “School Threat or Safety Issues,” as well as request help for “Suicide or Addiction.”
Our Hallmark moment: Capon Bridge, Romney and Augusta all made the top 3 on Travel Awaits’ list of “West Virginia Hallmark Movie Towns.”
Light Up Capon Bridge got a special shoutout – as well as the “sparkling” Cacapon River – and so did Christmas in Romney, the Potomac Eagle, the Festival of Trees and Saturday’s Chili Cookoff. Augusta’s Christmas Festival of Lights at Central Hampshire Park got a mention as well.
Read the full article at https://www.travelawaits.com/2559036/west-virginia-hallmark-movie-towns/
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’ hits the stage
Starting this evening, Hampshire High School Theatre will present “A Charlie Brown Christmas” for those Peanuts lovers.
Based on the beloved television special, the students will put their acting skills to the test for this holiday special. General admission is $8; student admission is $5. The dates of the performance are Dec. 9 and 10 at 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 3 p.m.
Also on Saturday: Several happenings (AND Santa Claus!) are coming to town this Saturday for Christmas in Romney. Start your breakfast at 8 a.m. at the Romney Fire Hall and make your way around Romney for gingerbread house making, Christkindl market, chili cookout, sleigh rides and more.
The parade – bigger and better than ever – will start at noon and roll right down Main Street.
Visit the Christmas in Romney Facebook page for more information.
‘Come to the Stable’: Head to the Hampshire County Fairgrounds for the 1st-ever live walk-through nativity scene this Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m.
A $1 entrance entry fee will be collected to help raise funds for the barn’s addition and restoration. Soup, hot dogs cookies, s’mores and hot chocolate will be available for purchase. This is a great opportunity to gather around the bonfire with some hot chocolate with some friends to celebrate the holiday spirit.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Huskies edge Trojans 52-43
Hampshire managed to trim North Marion's lead down to 2, 42-40, midway through the 4th quarter, but the Huskies outscored Hampshire 11-3 in the remaining minutes to wrap up the win. Liz Pryor led Hampshire with 15 points, Izzy Blomquist scored 14 and Hannah Ault finished with 9. The Trojans are now (2-2) on the season.
Trojans welcome Bridgeport to Sunrise Summit: The Hampshire boys varsity team looks to win their home opener on Saturday against the Indians of Bridgeport. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. at Hampshire High.
Also: Due to printing issues, the “Winter Games” winter sports preview wasn’t included in last week’s Review. It is, however, available online at hampshirereview.com, and a hard copy will be in the Dec. 14 issue.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Santa, baby
Our annual Christmas Greetings section hits the stands – including artwork and holiday musings from Hampshire County students
We’ll also cover:
• How flu season is going here
• An introduction to the broadband expansion in the county – ups, downs, challenges and more
• A few young volunteers sound off about why they do what they do, in a generation that seems to have different priorities
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.