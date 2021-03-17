I’m Olive and I live in a very small town where everyone knows everyone. In this little town, we have one story that follows every generation. The legend tells of a taxi that will take you anywhere in the world. You tell the man driving where you want to go, but instead he takes you where you need to go. It could take minutes, hours, or even days. The only way to identify the taxi is by its deep red exterior and its tinted windows. I was never one to believe this old tale until I saw a deep red taxi on April 17.
When I saw it, I stared at it for a moment. I wondered if maybe there was some truth to the legend. In a split second I made the decision to go up to the taxi. At first, nothing happened. I stood there trying to decide if I should try to get in. A laugh escaped me as I turned to walk away. I’m such a fool, thinking for even a second this was real, I thought to myself. Once my back was facing the car, I could hear a raspy voice speaking.
“Ms. Olive, do you truly believe this is a hoax?”
I turned to face the car quickly to figure out who was talking and how they knew my name. Once facing the car, relief flooded me. The man speaking looked small and harmless. He had small eyes and a smile that made all the anxiety leave my body. I smiled to look friendlier to the stranger.
“Who are you? And how do you know my name?” I asked the driver while slowly walking closer to the taxi.
“I know everyone who comes to my taxi,” he spoke smoothly.
Before I could think twice, my feet were taking small steps closer to the car. My hand reached out and opened the door to the back seat. In one swift move, I swung my bag off my shoulder and hopped into the backseat of the car. I could feel the cold leather of the seat on my back and legs. For only a moment, I thought of where I wanted to go.
“You never told me your name. What is it?” A new smile was playing at the corners of my lips.
“My name is not important, Ms. Olive. Where would like to go?” He looked back at me through the rear-view mirror with a look that said he already knew.
“Well, if I had to choose, I’d want to go to the Colosseum in Rome, Italy. I’ve always wanted to see it in person.” The smile that started off playful and small was now serious and full.
“As you wish.” The driver shook his head in agreement once before pulling away from the curb the car had been parked at.
It was only then I realized the inside of the windows were also tinted black. All of the anxiety and fear I had came rushing back in that moment. I was trying to figure out the best way to make the strange man stop the car when he looked back at me once again. He gave me a small, reassuring smile before coming to a stop. I grabbed my bag and jumped out of the red car. It took me a moment to realize I was at a hospital. When I turned around to ask the driver why I was here, the car was gone.
I walked inside, hoping for someone to tell me where I was. Before I could talk to anyone, an ambulance came racing into the hospital. Three doctors went rushing out of the emergency entrance doors. A paramedic started shouting things about the patient out to the doctors. As the patient was being wheeled in, I noticed small things I recognized. And then I saw his face.
“Dad? Dad! Wait, that’s my father,” I shouted.
“Ma’am, please calm down. Are you sure that’s your father?” one of the three doctors questioned.
“Yes! I know what my own father looks like!”
“Ok ma’am. I promise as soon as we know something, I will come tell you.”
The doctor rushed off in pursuit of the others. A nurse took me to the waiting area and brought me a cup of coffee. As I sat there waiting, I could only think of the taxi and driver. After what felt like hours, a doctor came up to me.
“Ma’am, your father suffered a stroke. We believe it was cause by his disease.” The doctor spoke slowly.
“What disease? My father is in perfect health,” I insisted. “Ma’am, your father is the end stages of Huntington’s disease.”
“What does that mean? What is happening to my dad?”
“It’s a genetic disorder that causes the breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. My colleagues and I don’t believe he will make it through the night. I’m so sorry.”
“Can I see him?”
“Right this way.”
As I walked after the doctor, the floor seemed to sway under my feet. As we walked, I counted room numbers. When she finally stopped in front of room 261, she looked at me for only a moment. She was talking to me about something but I couldn’t hear her. As I walked into the dark room, the door shut behind me. I walked over to my father and took his rough hand. He was taking loud, shallow breathes with long pauses in between each one.
“Daddy? I don’t know if you can hear me or not but I wanted to say I love you. You know that legend you loved? The one with the red taxi? It’s real, Daddy. Yeah, I, uh, I asked to go to Rome and he brought me to you,” I choked up trying to speak.
Tears were falling down my checks dripping onto my father’s hand. As I leaned down to kiss him goodbye, he took his last shallow breath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.