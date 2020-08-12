For land’s sake

Acreage in Hampshire County protected by the Cacapon & Lost River Land Trust (CLRLT), the Potomac Conservancy (PC) and the Hampshire County Farmland Protection Board (HCFPB)

CLRLT              9,827

PC                   1,997

HCFPB             1,096

CLRLT and PC   4,797

CLRLT and HCFPB       1,314

CLRLT, PC and HCFP    B286

            TOTAL         19,317

