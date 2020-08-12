For land’s sake
Acreage in Hampshire County protected by the Cacapon & Lost River Land Trust (CLRLT), the Potomac Conservancy (PC) and the Hampshire County Farmland Protection Board (HCFPB)
CLRLT 9,827
PC 1,997
HCFPB 1,096
CLRLT and PC 4,797
CLRLT and HCFPB 1,314
CLRLT, PC and HCFP B286
TOTAL 19,317
