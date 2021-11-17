If you have tires to get rid of, Saturday is your chance.
The Department of Environmental Protection is holding a tire collection from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (Nov. 17) at the Hampshire County Fairgrounds in Augusta.
Rules are pretty specific.
It’s open only to West Virginia residents (not businesses) and for tires off cars and light trucks only. Tires must be off the rims and DEP will only accept 10 tires per person.
Oh, and social distancing will be required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.