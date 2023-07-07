MAKING HEADLINES
Koolwink lends pool aid
ROMNEY — The Koolwink Motel in Romney announced yesterday that it would match the Helping Hands donation to the pool fund, donating $10,000 to the cause.
“It absolutely made my day,” said Patty Anderson, who has been leading the charge when it comes to pool fundraising. “It was such a wonderful, generous gift.”
More details will be in next week’s Review.
Time for history
ROMNEY — Don’t forget: the time capsule found at the old Hampshire Memorial Hospital site in Romney earlier this spring will be opened on Tuesday, July 11 immediately following the 9 a.m. County Commission meeting (around 11 a.m.).
The ceremony will be held in the courtroom on the second floor. There is an elevator available for public use.
For those unable to attend, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Hampshire County Commission Facebook page and their YouTube channel.
THIS WEEKEND
Bluegrass, bridges and lots of art
Want to spend an evening of joy while helping raise money for the Romney Pool Project? A Saturday evening of bluegrass and BBQ is an event that can’t be missed. The event at Crystal Valley Ranch just north of Romney will run from 4 until 10 p.m. and feature music from Brandon Rickman and the Next Generation (on stage at 5) and Blue Ridge Outlaws at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children 10 and under – and can be purchased at Anderson’s Corner, the Town of Romney office and the Romney Brew Station. Tickets will include music and food at the event.
On Friday: Head to The River House from 7-9 p.m. for a Light & Color Artist Talk with artists Leslie Traub, Kayla Fehr and Deborah Gay. “Light & Color” is a vivid display of artistry, and folks are encouraged to meet the artist and learn the artists’ process of creating unique pieces of art. The event is free, and refreshments will be provided.
On Saturday: If folks want to show further support for the Romney Pool Project, a flea market and cruise-in will be held at the Crystal Valley Restaurant & Saloon. The flea market will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the hot rod car cruise-in from 2 to 4 p.m.
Also on Saturday: For those looking for more music, The River House will welcome musicians Noah Fowler and Sally Mae Foster. A mix of indie folk and deeply rooted music tradition will bring fun to the county's east side. Tickets are free, thanks to sponsorship from Triton Construction.
• Need some bluegrass earlier in the day? A country, bluegrass and gospel jam will be held at Mill Creek Ruritan Community Building from 5 to 7 p.m. All musicians are welcome to the acoustic and amplified areas. Refreshments will be available for sale.
• Those interested in meeting the green bridge engineers can do so at the Capon Bridge Public Library from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Afterwards, kids can engage in the Bridge Building Competition from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. For more details, visit the Capon Bridge Public Library or their Facebook page.
• Light Up Capon Bridge and Healing Waters Biker Church partnered to bring kids the first-ever Light Up the Track Kids Bike Race this Saturday. Free registrations start at 9 a.m., and the race starts at 10. There will be five categories for different age grounds; the older the child, the further the race, so get them training! Trophies will be given to the top three in each category. Race cars, motorcycles and even the Capon Bridge fire engine will add to the fun. Helmets and waivers are required, and Healing Waters pastors will bless the kids before the race begins. Come check out the fun at Todd Giffin Park (the old middle school).
SPORTS
WVU picked to finish last in Big 12 preseason poll
For the first time since the Conference went to a divisionless format, Texas was picked atop the Conference's 2023 preseason poll as voted on by media representatives. The Longhorns were slotted fourth in last year's preseason poll behind Baylor, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State. First-place votes were spread among six teams with Texas receiving 41 and a total of 886 points. The reigning Big 12 Champion, Kansas State, placed second with 14 and 858 points. Oklahoma and Texas Tech each received four first-place votes with 758 and 729 points, respectively. TCU, coming off appearances in the Big 12 Championship Game and CFP National Championship Game, rounded out the top five with three first-place votes and 727 points. Baylor gathered 575 points to place sixth while Oklahoma State secured the final first-place vote with 470 points for seventh place. The remaining positions were 8. UCF (463 points), 9. Kansas (461 points), 10. Iowa State (334 points), 11. BYU (318 points), 12. Houston (215 points), 13. Cincinnati (202 points) and 14. West Virginia (129 points).
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Beat the heat
A guide for getting through the summer safely – and as cool as possible
We’ll also cover:
• A few ideas for a day trip into a neighboring county
• A look at next weekend’s Farm Crawl – what to expect, and how to enjoy the weekend to the fullest
• Our annual Trojan Countdown, highlighting the successes of HHS sports
