The winter storm warning from the National Weather Service now extends until Tuesday morning. Forecasts call for 1 to 3 more inches of snow today and perhaps another inch overnight before the "slow storm" winds down around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Closings so far for today:
* No meals will be served or delivered today (Monday, Feb. 1) by the Hampshire County Committee on Aging.
* Hampshire County schools are closed -- not even a remote instruction day.
* Hampshire County government offices are closed.
* The Review office is closed.
