• “American Pickers” is coming to West Virginia in April and is looking for “large, rare collections and things they’ve never seen before” to include in the show.

• If you think you have what they want, send your name, town and state, phone number, where your collection is located, and a description of your items to AmericanPickers@cineflix.com, call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or message them on their Facebook page, called Got a Pick

• They only pick private collections, no businesses or anything open to the public.

