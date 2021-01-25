• Hampshire County government offices are closing at noon today (Monday, Jan. 25) because of the bad weather forecast for this afternoon
• All students were on remote learning today. Students in the "A" rotation are not attending school today.
• No meals will be served at the senior centers today.
• The Weather channel says a wintry mix of rain and snow is likely to begin by 4 this afternoon and the region could see a quarter inch of ice by morning Tuesday.
If you have closings or delays, email news@HampshireReview.com and we'll add it to this report.
