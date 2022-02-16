West Virginia’s attorney general is objecting to Maryland over its decision to remove all or part of the Blue Bridge Dam on the Potomac River between Cumberland and Ridgeley.
Patrick Morrisey says Cumberland purposely ignored the questions, concerns and input of West Virginia in making the decision.
But Dee Dee Ritchie, who is leading the effort for a river park from her position as executive director of Canal Place, says the planning is anything but unilateral.
“All questions and concerns from all citizens from Maryland and West Virginia have been taken into account in planning for the dam removal and the river park,” she told the Cumberland Times via email. “Several public informational meetings were held, as well as the Maryland Department of the Environment and Army Corps of Engineers soliciting public input.”
Two of those meetings were held in Ridgeley.
The dam’s removal is in a 2017 plan to build a park along the Potomac River near Canal Place. The park would include a whitewater course, canoe docks, trails and a viewing area.
Morrissey said the dam is used by West Virginia residents and tourists who rely on upstream water for a recreation area and other state residents who own property downstream of the dam — West Virginians whose lives, livelihood and property may be adversely affected by future flooding if the dam is removed.
“I am asking the members who represent West Virginia on the Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin to oppose the removal of the dam,” Morrisey said in a press release last week. “The Commission should cooperate with the stakeholders and property owners as to the use, conservation and development of the river’s water and associated land resources.”
In addition, he is requesting that Maryland fulfill its obligation to cooperate with its West Virginia neighbors by working with all stakeholders and property owners who live both upstream and downstream of the dam to determine its future.
Stakeholders include legislative bodies, administrative agencies, non-governmental agencies, organizations, groups and individuals that will jointly decide whether the dam should be removed, modified or left in its current state.
Cumberland’s River Park Coordinator William Atkinson told the Times he was surprised that Morrisey has opposed the project at this late hour. Atkinson said West Virginia officials have attended previous meetings and had no objections.
He noted the Army Corps of Engineers, which is responsible for flood control, will play a lead part in the dam’s removal.
The Blue Bridge Dam was constructed by the Army Corps as a flood control device in the 1940s and 1950s. The city of Cumberland pitched in funds to raise its height so the dam could create a slack pool used by factories there.
The dam was put in place in the aftermath of the St. Patrick’s Day flood of 1936, which caused damages estimated at $3 million to the Cumberland area. Congress then authorized the Cumberland-Ridgeley Flood Risk Management Project in June 1936.
Ridgeley also contributed funds toward the construction of the dam, but Maryland’s Attorney General in 2013 issued an opinion that the dam belongs to Cumberland.
It is estimated up to $38 million may have been saved in potential damages since the dam was completed, more than twice what it cost to build the dam in 1936.
The states of West Virginia and Maryland are both signatory bodies of the Commission. Since the dam is located on the Potomac River, it is therefore within the Commission’s jurisdiction. o
