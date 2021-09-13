A hit-and-run accident on Jersey Mountain Road killed a person early Sunday morning.
Authorities said today (Monday, Sept. 13) that they have the identities of both the victim and the driver, but are not releasing names while the incident is under investigation.
The body was found in the ditch of the 300 block of Jersey Mountain Road, near Northern Eagle Distributors, in the early morning hours, the sheriff’s office said.
The Sheriff’s office said the vehicle involved has been secured and evidence is being reviewed.
The victim’s body has been sent to the State Medical Lab for autopsy.
“Upon completion of our investigation, we will consult with our Prosecutor regarding potential charges,” the Sheriff’s office said.
West Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.
