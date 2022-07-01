MAKING HEADLINES
Structure fire burns acreage
Eleven fire companies from 3 counties were needed to put out a fire off Grassy Lick Road Wednesday afternoon.
The alarm just before 2 p.m. Wednesday said outbuildings on Stoney Mountain Overlook Drive were afire. They spread to the residence and then wind pick up sparks that started a brushfire that consumed 3 to 4 acres, Romney Fire Chief G.T. Parsons said.
Fire crews from Romney, Augusta, Springfield Valley, Levels, Capon Bridge, Slanesville and North River Valley responded along with Burlington, New Creek, Short Gap and Patterson Creek out of Mineral County and Moorefield out of Hardy. Romney Rescue and the county ambulance also were on the scene.
Covid annoyingly hangs on
The mild surge in Covid-19 cases is keeping Hampshire County in the yellow on the state’s 5-color tracking map. About half of West Virginia’s 55 counties were yellow Thursday morning; the rest were green.
Also: All government offices (and the Hampshire Review) will be closed Monday for the 4th of July holiday. So will banks and there’s no mail delivery.
THIS WEEKEND
Celebrate the 4th all weekend
There’s a slew of Independence Day activities to do this weekend, so plan your weekend with your family accordingly.
Starting at 6:30 p.m. this evening, the Rio Fun Fair is bringing smiles and excitement to the holiday weekend. The event runs through tomorrow as well, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., at the old Rio schoolhouse. Tonight will see a parade, music and a 50/50 drawing, and tomorrow will see games, food and a barbecue.
Also on Saturday: Capon Bridge and Slanesville will also have soirees tomorrow; Slanesville Ruritan will host their car, truck and tractor show, live music, silent auction and more from 8 until noon.
The Capon Bridge fire hall will hear the tunes of Maria Rose and Danny Elswick starting at 8 p.m., and fireworks will follow.
On the 4th: Capon Valley Ruritan’s 34th annual car show and festival kicks off at 11:30 a.m., and Bethel UMC’s Homecoming picnic will host food vendors, an auction and a yard sale.
SPORTS
All-Stars fall to Moorefield
It was a hot and dusty evening on Wednesday in Moorefield and the Hampshire All-Stars were looking to advance to districts. Unfortunately some strong pitching from Moorefield kept Hampshire bats quiet as Moorefield went on to win 4-1.
Also: The Trojan football team will be hosting a 7-on-7 tournament at HHS starting tonight at 5 p.m. Hampshire will play against numerous teams from the region and compete in a big man competition as well.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Making the new schools safe
How will the 3 new elementary schools handle school security, and what are the next steps looking ahead toward their construction?
We’ll also cover:
• Planning a day trip to Davis and Thomas
• How to prepare yourself, your family and your pets for a heat wave
• The huge, tiny building trend here
