Capon School Street sees $78K in grant money
The Chesapeake Bay Trust, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Maryland Department of Natural Resources united to announce that $1.3 million would be awarded to 32 projects as a part of the G3 partnership: Green Streets, Green Jobs, Green Towns.
The G3 grant program was created to support green, or eco-friendly, street projects to reduce stormwater runoff, improve green spaces in more urban areas and maintain the health of water sources.
The Capon Bridge Revitalization Group applied for one of these G3 grants, and at the end of June, the Capon School Street project became one of the 32 projects in Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to win a little money.
Well, a lot of money: $78,500 to be exact.
“I think the whole CBRG was pretty excited to find out that an award that size is coming back to the community,” said Logan Mantz with the revitalization group. “While we know this award will just cover the 1st phase of the project, it’s still really exciting to see a project this size start to come to life.”
Capon School Street is the backbone of Capon Bridge, serving as the entrance to the elementary and middle schools, a town park, the sheriff’s office, churches and more.
Diana Esher, the EPA Mid-Atlantic Region Acting Regional Administrator, said that one of the top priorities for the project is water infrastructure.
“The G3 program is showing how we can reduce pollution to local waters and the Chesapeake Bay in affordable, sustainable ways,” Esher said. “These 32 projects awarded this year are vital to protecting our air, water, land and public health.”
She added that it’s “exciting” to see so many organizations, like the Capon Bridge Revitalization group, committed to improving the environment.
The funds from this grant are earmarked for green updates to the Capon School Street area, including incorporating more environmentally-friendly infrastructure and stormwater management (such as bioswales, which Mantz described as, “a design feature that filters water before flowing to the river, but will look like a section of green space”).
Mantz added that work will be done on the drain line and the median on School Street, as well as an underground conduit put in place so power and telecommunication lines can be installed later.
In 2012, the City of Romney was granted $25,000 for a “green streets improvement” project from the G3 program, but an organization hasn’t been awarded any G3 grants since then.
Until now.
“We are encouraged to see the number of organizations looking to add a green element to their infrastructure projects grows each year,” said Dr. Jana Davis, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Trust. “The 32 grantees that were recognized are taking actions that enrich not only natural resources but also their own local communities.”
Mantz pointed out that while the Capon School Street project is only in its beginning phases, he can see the longer lasting effects on the community.
“At its heart, this is a community project,” he said. “It’s grown into a countywide collaborative effort…it’s certainly cool to see that our little Hampshire County communities can work on big projects if we work together.”
