CHARLESTON — The State Board of Education wasted no time in filling the position of superintendent for the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind.
At its Wednesday meeting, the board named Pat Homberg, who has been acting as the leadership liaison between the school and Charleston since May, as the new superintendent.
“She already knows about the COVID-19 re-entry plan,” Board President Miller Hall said Wednesday afternoon.
Homberg is the retired director of the state’s special education program, so she has had dealings with WVSDB in the past.
The state thought it had the position filled on July 31 after a day of interviews, announcing Webster County Superintendent Scott Cochran as the new superintendent. Four days later he backed out of the appointment, citing family reasons.
Homberg came to Romney shortly after Mark Gandolfi resigned as administrative superintendent on May 8. Gandolfi and Jamie Vittorio had been leading the school since the State Board of Education fired Martin Keller in late 2017. Vittorio carries the title of chief academic officer.
Homberg said she is glad to take on the roll for the time being.
Read more about the appointment in next Wednesday’s Hampshire Review.
(0) comments
