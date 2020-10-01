Two weeks of overnight delays will start Sunday night on U.S. 50 just east of Romney.
The Division of Highways said repaving work will be done on 50 from Bill Taylor Road to the light in front of Hampshire High School. Crews will be working from 7 each night to 5 the next morning Sunday through Thursday.
Flaggers will be in place to direct traffic through the work zone.
As always, the exact schedule relies on weather conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.