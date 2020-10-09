MAKING HEADLINES
Invasive insect seen in Mineral
The spotted lanternfly — an invasive insect the West Virginia Department of Agriculture has been bracing for — has been seen in neighboring Mineral County.
WVDA said a 2nd population of the invader was spotted near Ridgeley on Sept. 28 and confirmed by WVDA this week.
Experimental travel concept to build in Grant County
Virgin Hyperloop One will build a center in Grant County for the high-speed transportation concept that uses enclosed pods to zip passengers underground at over 600 mph.
The company announced on Thursday that it plans to build a 6-mile testing track and other safety facilities over hundreds of acres for the electromagnetic levitation transportation technology.
4 COVID cases Thursday
Four new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Hampshire County Health Department Thursday, bringing the active total to 6.
Director Stephanie Shoemaker said all 4 new cases are contacts of other positives and none were related to Hampshire Center, where 2 staffers tested positive over the last 2 weeks.
The county has had 114 confirmed and 2 probable positives since the pandemic began in March.
Visit www.HampshireReview.com every day for the latest news of importance here.
THIS WEEKEND
A tale of Ichabod Crane
The “Ichabod Crane Tales” outdoor interactive theater in Purgitsville is ready to get in the spooky spirit tomorrow, Saturday Oct. 10 at the Flying Squirrel Ranch and Farm (134 Rada Rd.). The event starts in the barn at 7 p.m. and includes a hayride. Although this interactive event is free to the public, donations are accepted (and appreciated).
On Friday: The Hampshire County Public Library continues to connect with the community through their Virtual Story Hour, starting at 1 p.m. Friday. The weekly craft is available in grab-and-go bags during library hours. This week’s theme is “Cephalopod Day,” and the craft is octopi.
Check out our complete community calendar at www.HampshireReview.com any time.
SPORTS
Trojans host Vikings in homecoming matinee
A pair of former HHS assistant coaches, Aaron Rule and Donny Evans, meet for the 1st time as head honchos of their respective programs. Hampshire (2-3) is currently ranked #16 in the latest SSAC playoff poll and a win against Petersburg (3-1) will keep playoff hopes alive. The Trojans hold a significant edge in the all-time series (31-9-1) however the Vikings have won the 2 most recent games, (2018: 35-28, 2019: 29-14). Petersburg has a potent offense that has scored 111 points combined over the past 3 games. The Vikings beat Pendleton County 20-14, Pocahontas County 41-21 and Independence 50-24. Petersburg lost 33-0 to East Hardy in the opening game of the season. Temperatures around kickoff at 7 p.m. should be in the low 60’s / high 50’s.
Also: Saturday will be hectic on Sunrise Summit as the Trojan volleyball team and soccer squads will be hosting games against familiar opponents.
The girls varsity soccer game against Washington starts at 11 a.m. while the boys varsity team plays at 5 p.m.
The Trojan spikers will be hosting a tri-match against East Hardy and Frankfort starting at 1 p.m.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Why fire companies need the levy renewed
We take a look at how fire companies are funded — and weigh in on the levy
We’ll also cover:
• Homecoming 2020 — pep at a distance and royalty is still a tradition
• Three in a jeep — a pair of Hampshire natives ( and their pup) discover America
• The life and legacy of Grady Bradfield
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.