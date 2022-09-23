MAKING HEADLINES
Augusta bridge closed for construction starting Monday
AUGUSTA — North Texas Bridge (on North Texas Road, County Route 7/1) in Augusta will be closed to traffic, 24 hours a day, beginning as early as Monday, Sept. 26 for reconstruction.
The bridge closure will be located almost 300 feet west of the intersection with Mack Road, said WV Department of Highways. Signs will be in place to warn motorists.
Work is expected to be completed in about 2 months. Traffic is advised to use local routes to detour around the project.
Take aim: Gov. Jim Justice announced yesterday the official start of the state’s deer archery and crossbow seasons – this Saturday.
Resident and nonresident hunters need to purchase their license and deer stamps by 11:59 p.m. tonight if they want a change to take additional deer during the season.
Also: Yesterday, Sept. 22, was the 1st day of fall – just in case you missed it.
THIS WEEKEND
Founders Day Festival in Capon Bridge
After 2 years of no Founders Day fun, people are eager to enjoy this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Capon Bridge Fire Department Festival Grounds.
People can catch a little preview of the festivities on Friday at the Fire Department Pavilion to catch some “geezer rock” tunes from Rain Crow from 6-8 p.m.
On Saturday at 1 p.m., watch (or join) the lumberjack show from people around the Northeast to compete for prizes. Watch men and women chop, saw and cut all sorts of wood.
Swing back around on Sunday for the Cornhole Tournament. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and bags fly at 10 a.m.; it’s $10 per person. Also at 10 a.m., there is a divine service with Lt. Gen. Jackson. A car show will be taking place from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Two inflatable bouncy houses will be available on Saturday and Sunday as well as free hay rides. Both days are also packed with all-day history programs that will inform and entertain. An animal park will feature farm animals for the kids to pet while archery and a bb range will lure in older folks.
Saturday and Sunday will also have live musicians such as Andrew McKnight, Buck Mountain String Band, Seth Maynard and more.
Don't miss out on a weekend-long celebration of rich history as the cool winds of fall breeze through the county. Parking is at the Capon Bridge Elementary and Middle Schools. A free shuttle will be available.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/Capon-Bridge-Founders-Day-Festival-109912174916 for more information.
On Friday and Saturday: Head over to Hope Christian Church in Augusta for the “Heaven Bound Kidz Giant Fall Fundraiser for giant yard sales, bakes sales, a Chinese auction and great food served each day. Friday is at 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday is at 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
On Saturday: Pictures with Paws for a Cause is at Hampshire County Park from 2:30-7 p.m. Captured Moments Photography will use their skills to snap the best pictures of your furry friends. All sessions include 5 edited pictures for $40 and half ($20) will be donated to support our local shelter.
SPORTS
Trojans take a trip to Keyser
It’s homecoming for the Golden Tornado as they welcome Hampshire to Alumni Field. Keyser (2-1) is coming off a loss to Beaver Local (Ohio) while Hampshire (2-2) looks to continue their winning ways after destroying Park View (Va.) 49-0. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Also: The Trojan boys soccer team got a huge victory on Tuesday night as they knocked off Jefferson 4-2 in Shenandoah Junction. Hampshire (6-1-2) has defeated both sectional opponents, Washington and Jefferson, so far this season.
IN NEXT WEEK’S REVIEW
Always improving
Your guide to home improvement during the fall season in our annual special section
We’ll also cover:
• A look at the folks turning their lives around in South Branch Valley Drug Court
• Everything you need to know about the resources offered at the Hampshire County Health Fair
• The follow-up on the vote counting error in Morgan County that threw District 89 delegate candidates for a loop
Pick up a copy of the Review on Wednesday. It’s the best $1.05 you’ll spend this week.
